Paddington Rec cycle park plans split community

Published: 12:00 PM January 20, 2021

Plans to install a new "cycloplay" area in Paddington Rec in Maida Vale have split the community, with many upset at the "overdevelopment" of the park and others complaining about an informal consultation held last year.

Dog walkers are particularly upset, with almost 800 people signing a petition complaining that the new area for bikes will see a vital space for safe dog walking lost.

Westminster councillor Susie Burbridge (Con, Lancaster Gate) used to represent Maida Vale. She wrote in objection to the plans, saying: "I am pro cycling and encouraging it but this has to be in the right place and not at the expense of those who prefer passive recreation."

Tamara Perez, who lives locally, called the scheme "an overdevelopment of one of the last swathes left of natural parkland".

A design and access statement prepared by Ruth Wilmott Architects on behalf of Westminster Council says the scheme would be a "flexible facility for all park users to use", and it would encourage cycling and active travel.

Comments on the application can still be made on Westminster Council's planning portal - application reference 20/07480/COFU.

