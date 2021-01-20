Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Paddington Rec cycle park plans split community

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Paddington Rec

Paddington Rec. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Plans to install a new "cycloplay" area in Paddington Rec in Maida Vale have split the community, with many upset at the "overdevelopment" of the park and others complaining about an informal consultation held last year. 

Dog walkers are particularly upset, with almost 800 people signing a petition complaining that the new area for bikes will see a vital space for safe dog walking lost. 

Westminster councillor Susie Burbridge (Con, Lancaster Gate) used to represent Maida Vale. She wrote in objection to the plans, saying: "I am pro cycling and encouraging it but this has to be in the right place and not at the expense of those who prefer passive recreation."

Tamara Perez, who lives locally, called the scheme "an overdevelopment of one of the last swathes left of natural parkland".

A design and access statement prepared by Ruth Wilmott Architects on behalf of Westminster Council says the scheme would be a "flexible facility for all park users to use", and it would encourage cycling and active travel. 

You may also want to watch:

Comments on the application can still be made on Westminster Council's planning portal - application reference 20/07480/COFU. 

READ MORE: Maida Vale florist starts weekly subscription service to brighten lockdown

Most Read

  1. 1 Apology to Barnet mother for 'embarrassing' food parcel
  2. 2 Hampstead vaccination centre shoots for 1,000 daily Covid jabs
  3. 3 Kentish Town café fundraises to keep community spirit alive
  1. 4 Jeremy Corbyn launches Peace and Justice Project with calls to action
  2. 5 Free Nazanin: Calls for clarity as West Hampstead mum's sentence draws to a close
  3. 6 'People are scared to come out', say Hampstead coffee shops
  4. 7 Hampstead families aim to raise £50,000 to feed Royal Free medics
  5. 8 Joan Bakewell fires legal threat to government over second Covid jab 
  6. 9 Hampstead's Karma Bread thanks Royal Free staff with baked goods
  7. 10 Maida Vale florist starts weekly subscription to brighten lockdown
Environment
Maida Vale News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Is lockdown working in north London? Here's what the latest data tells us

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Royal Free's critical care beds 98pc full as Covid-19 cases top 500

Charles Thomson

person

Keepers read bedtime 'tails' from London Zoo during closure

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus