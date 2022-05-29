Free e-bikes for Camden Clean Air Cycle 2022

A mass community cycle event returns this summer, and a number of e-bikes are being made available for those without their own vehicle.

Camden Clean Air Cycle 2022 sets off from Granary Square, King's Cross, on June 12.

This year's route – up to Highgate and Hampstead and back down through Regent's Park as far south as the Royal Courts of Justice – is between 27 and 28 kilometres.

Human Forest will have e-bikes available at the event, or riders can reserve one when they buy a ticket.

Valeria Pensabane, Camden Clean Air Initiative community manager, said: "At Camden Clean Air, we would like everyone to take part in this community event and not owning or having access to a bike should not stop you if you are keen to ride with us.

"Human Forest’s brilliant offer to ride for free for up to three hours should also make price not an issue, so please do not hesitate and sign up now using the QR code on this page or heading to camdencleanair.org/the-camden-clean-air-cycle-ride/

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children or £15 for a family ticket at camdencleanair.org/cycle-ride-tickets and more details of the event can be found at camdencleanair.org/the-camden-clean-air-cycle-ride