Hundreds of cyclists to take in Camden sights on clean air ride

A mass community cycle ride this summer will celebrate the landscape of north London.

Organisers of the Camden Clean Air Cycle Ride hope that, under peddle power, 500 or more people will set off from Granary Square, King's Cross, on June 12.

The inaugural event in 2021 attracted around 200 riders.

The route – up to Highgate and Hampstead and back down through Regent's Park as far south as the Royal Courts of Justice – is between 27 and 28 kilometres.

Valeria Pensabane, Camden Clean Air Initiative community manager, said: “It's going to be an incredibly fun day. It's a non-competitive community cycle ride so anybody can participate and complete it in any amount of time.

“it's going to be very entertaining because of all the great businesses at King’s Cross, before and after, that are going to be getting involved.

"And people should be getting involved because it's a great opportunity to show that London can be cycled around, and that cycling is a viable alternative to cars and other means of transport.”

This year the King's Cross Estate will work with the group on organisation and refreshments for the start and finish lines, with staggered departures from 10am to midday.

Sights along the way include Highgate Cemetery, Primrose Hill, Hampstead Heath, Lincoln’s Inn Fields, the British Museum, The Wells and Campden Bath and Wash Houses, Keats House, Burgh House, the London Zoo giraffes, the BT Tower, Chancery Lane and St Pancras.

Cafes and bars will be signposted along the route.

Cyclists stop to look at Giraffes in ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

The Camden Clean Air Initiative is a not-for-profit action group working to improve air quality in Camden. It works with partner organisations to focus on borough-wide and community projects such as electrification, air quality monitoring, rewilding and education, and promoting active travel.

The Camden Clean Air Cycle Ride is part of Bike Week 2022, organised by Cycling UK.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for children or £15 for a family ticket at camdencleanair.org/cycle-ride-tickets and more details of the event can be found at camdencleanair.org/the-camden-clean-air-cycle-ride

The route for the Camden Clean Air Cycle Ride 2022 - Credit: Camden Clean Air/Map My Run/Google



