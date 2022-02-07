Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Confirmed: Hampstead High Street Sainsbury's to open next month

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:08 PM February 7, 2022
Sainsbury's store to open in Hampstead High Street on March 17

Sainsbury's are set to open a new branch in Hampstead High Street next month following delays to the intended autumn 2021 opening - Credit: Andre Langlois

The new Sainsbury's in Hampstead High Street will open its doors next month.

Following delays to the planned opening in autumn 2021, signage outside the store confirms March 17 as its first day of trading.

This new branch has been in the offing for almost a year, with plans to open at number 35 first mooted in March 2021.

Two months later, the supermarket was granted a daily licence to sell alcohol by Camden Council - despite local opposition.

A "range of factors" saw the intended opening date pushed back; with those overcome, the retailer is weeks away from opening in the former Gap store.

London Live News
Retail
Hampstead News

Don't Miss

Cranwood Nursing Home has been disused since 2012. Picture: Polly Hancock

Investigations | Exclusive

Councillors questioned by police in Haringey fraud investigation

Charles Thomson

person
Kirsten Fraser was attacked by a dog near Budgens on Haverstock Hill

Pets

'I'm concerned for our community': Woman attacked by dog in Belsize Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis at a Highgate Roman Kiln fundraiser

Charity Fundraiser

TV stars support fundraiser to return Roman Kiln to Highgate Wood

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A street sign for Black Boy Lane in north London, as London mayor Sadiq Khan said that London's land

Black Boy Lane: Haringey renames street as 'La Rose Lane'

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon