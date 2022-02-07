Sainsbury's are set to open a new branch in Hampstead High Street next month following delays to the intended autumn 2021 opening - Credit: Andre Langlois

The new Sainsbury's in Hampstead High Street will open its doors next month.

Following delays to the planned opening in autumn 2021, signage outside the store confirms March 17 as its first day of trading.

This new branch has been in the offing for almost a year, with plans to open at number 35 first mooted in March 2021.

Two months later, the supermarket was granted a daily licence to sell alcohol by Camden Council - despite local opposition.

A "range of factors" saw the intended opening date pushed back; with those overcome, the retailer is weeks away from opening in the former Gap store.