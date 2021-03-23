Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sainsbury's plans new store for Hampstead High Street

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:38 PM March 23, 2021   
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's is looking to take over the Hampstead High Street unit formerly occupied by Gap

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's is hoping to open a store in the empty unit in Hampstead High Street, formerly occupied by Gap. 

The company has applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol at 35-36 Hampstead High Street.

The application gives alcohol sales times of 8am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Local councillors and members of the public will be able to make representations until April 16. 

Gap shut in autumn 2020, as part of wider store closures by the clothing chain. 

At present, the nearest Sainsbury's to the site is the large supermarket in the O2 Centre in Finchley Road. A consultation is under way on the redevelopment of that site, although the owner has said it hopes to re-provide the supermarket.

At this stage it's not clear when the Hampstead High Street store would open.

Sainsbury's has been approached for comment. 

