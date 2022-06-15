A North London dance music festival that was due to take place at Trent Park this weekend has been cancelled because of planned National Rail strikes.

Over 55 acts were due to perform at Junction 2 on Saturday and Sunday, including Maribou State DJ, George FitzGerald Live, Mount Kimbie, Romy, TSHA, Ela Minus Live, Max Cooper Live, Ben Böhmer Live, and Theo Nasa.

Also on the line-up were Jon Hopkins, Avalon Emerson, Chaos in the CBD, Four Tet, Zenker Brothers, Adam Beyer, Omar and Maceo Plex.





However, in a statement, the team behind Junction 2 said: "We are devastated to announce that due to ongoing industrial action taking place across the London Transport Network, and its potential impact on Junction 2 festival-goers, Enfield Council have taken the decision to withdraw Trent Park as the venue for our event.



"In light of this, we must confirm that Junction 2 Festival will no longer take place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th June 2022.



"We take huge pride in the curation and delivery of our events and, with our local partners, we were committed to resolving the transport challenges.

"After a three-year wait, a weekend expected to run at full capacity and the site build about to commence, we are in disbelief at this decision.

"We know this news will be as heart-breaking to you as it has been to us, especially after waiting so long to get together.



"We would like to thank everyone who has supported Junction 2 throughout and we will do our best to answer any questions you may have.



"We look forward to welcoming you back to Junction 2 on 27th & 28th August at Tobacco Dock and fabric and bringing the festival back to London in summer 2023."