Frognal and Redington Neighbourhood Plan adopted by Camden Council

Published: 1:00 PM September 8, 2021

The Frognal and Redington Neighbourhood Plan has been approved by Camden Council - Credit: Camden Council

A neighbourhood plan for Frognal and Redington has been adopted by Camden Council.

At a cabinet meeting last Thursday (September 2), councillors voted to adopt the Frognal and Redington Neighbourhood Plan, which residents voted for on June 17. The plan was put forward by the Redington Frognal Association.

The referendum was open to people living in the area bounded by Finchley Road in the west, and stretching as far as Templewood Avenue in the north and east, and Arkwright Road in the south.

The majority of votes, which was 19% of eligible voters, were in favour of the plan (88%), with just 85 votes cast against (12%).

Last October, the Camden Federation of Private Tenants (CFPT) flagged its objection to parts of the plan – specifically elements of “guidance” it sees as potentially pushing out private rental housing in Finchley Road.

The purpose of neighbourhood plans is to “shape, direct and help to deliver sustainable development”, allowing residents to influence local planning decisions and “give communities the power to develop a shared vision for their area”, according to the town hall.

Presenting the plan to council, cabinet member for investing in communities, culture and an inclusive economy, Cllr Danny Beales (Lab) said it encapsulated what makes the area “so special”.

He said: “I think particularly what I draw out of this neighbourhood plan is the celebration of the local heritage, the local architecture and specifically the green nature of the community."

“Particularly in a world that is so concerned about the impacts of climate change and issues about biodiversity, this plan is very welcome in that context," he added.

The cabinet member noted the council’s high number of plans in relation to London as a whole. Cllr Beales said that in May 2021 the city had 19 adopted plans, five of which were in Camden.

He added: “I think it’s a real celebration of the borough, of our communities, and our real strength and interest in the planning process in the borough.”

The meeting also adopted the Camley Street Neighbourhood Plan, taking the total number in the borough from five to seven.

Redington Frognal Association, the umbrella group for street representatives and tenants’ associations in the area, began to consider developing a neighbourhood plan in 2014.

The Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Forum was then renewed for a further five years in October 2019.

Its policies outline planning guidance on character, biodiversity and green infrastructure, Finchley Road shopfronts, and underground developments.

It also covers landscaping and planting, green roof and wall construction, and other design principles.