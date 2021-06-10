Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan vote due on June 17

Published: 9:27 AM June 10, 2021

St Luke's Church in Kiddepore Avenue is the polling place for the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan vote - Credit: Google

The referendum which will decide whether the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan is approved is set to take place on June 17.

If you live in the area bounded by Finchley Road in the west, and stretching as far as Templewood Avenue in the north and east, and Arkwright Road in the south, you are able to vote.

The single polling station is at St. Luke's Church, Kidderpore Avenue, which will open from 7am to 10pm.

Rupert Terry, chair of the RedFrog Neighbourhood Forum, said: "The policies aim to protect the unique nature of the Redington Frognal Conservation Area and to ensure that future development proposals and planning applications will preserve or enhance the area."

The RedFrog forum have been working on the Plan for six years. Last year private tenants raised concerns it might lead to gentrification around Finchley Road.

If approved, anyone making a planning application in the RedFrog area will have to take these policies into account – as will Camden Council when it makes a decision on whether to approve a development.