Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News >

Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan vote due on June 17

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:27 AM June 10, 2021   
St Luke's Church in Kiddepore Avenue is the polling place for the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan vote

St Luke's Church in Kiddepore Avenue is the polling place for the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan vote - Credit: Google

The referendum which will decide whether the Redington Frognal Neighbourhood Plan is approved is set to take place on June 17.

If you live in the area bounded by Finchley Road in the west, and stretching as far as Templewood Avenue in the north and east, and Arkwright Road in the south, you are able to vote. 

The single polling station is at St. Luke's Church, Kidderpore Avenue, which will open from 7am to 10pm.

Rupert Terry, chair of the RedFrog Neighbourhood Forum, said: "The policies aim to protect the unique nature of the Redington Frognal Conservation Area and to ensure that future development proposals and planning applications will preserve or enhance the area."

The RedFrog forum have been working on the Plan for six years. Last year private tenants raised concerns it might lead to gentrification around Finchley Road.

If approved, anyone making a planning application in the RedFrog area will have to take these policies into account – as will Camden Council when it makes a decision on whether to approve a development.

You may also want to watch:

Planning and Development
Hampstead News
Finchley Road News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Smoke billows from the England's Lane Launderette in Belsize Park

London Fire Brigade | Video

Homeless man among passers-by who saved woman from Launderette fire

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe pictures shortly after she was allowed to leave prison on furlough in March 2020 

Free Nazanin

Nazanin's family 'still waiting' and expect Iran ordeal to pass 2,000 days

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the new 'central square' green space now planned for the O2 Centre's redevelopment in Finchley Road

Housing

O2 Centre plans are 'totally out of scale' warn community figures

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The England's Lane Launderette was boarded up on Thursday after the shocking fire

Emergency Services

More tributes to 'real hero' Jordan, who saved woman from Belsize fire

Stefania Di Cio' and Sam Volpe

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus