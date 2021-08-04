Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
84 West Heath Road planning decision deferred again by Barnet Council

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:05 AM August 4, 2021   
Neighbours in Hampstead protest plans for luxury flats in West Heath Road in July

Neighbours in Hampstead protest plans for luxury flats in West Heath Road in July - Credit: Mike Clark

The anticipated decision on whether to grant planning permission for 45 flats in West Heath Road was delayed again last week. 

Barnet Council's planning committee had been expected to approve the scheme – being brought forward by local developer Harrison Varma Projects. 

But for the second time consideration of the project was deferred. It is understood this came after opponents of the scheme argued the report recommending its approval needed to further engage with concerns around affordable housing provided. 

Anil Varma of HVP told this newspaper his firm had agreed to use the Greater London Authority's "hindsight review" mechanism to determine how much should be contributed to affordable housing in the area at a later date. 

Neighbours in Hampstead have also raised concerns about the size of the development and its impact on traffic in the locality.

Consideration of the application was previously delayed in April.

Planning
Hampstead News
Barnet News

