84 West Heath Road: Council delays decision on apartment scheme

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:47 AM April 7, 2021   
A number of neighbours complain over a West Heath Road housing scheme

A number of neighbours complain over a West Heath Road housing scheme - Credit: Mike Clark

Barnet Council planners delayed a decision on whether to approve a 45-flat scheme in West Heath Road last week. 

A planning application from Highgate-based developer Harrison Varma Projects (HVP) was scheduled for debate on April 1, but after a site visit the town hall decided to delay making a decision in order to further consider arguments for and against. 

A number of neighbours - including former north London football manager George Graham - attended the site to protest after a council report recommended members of the town hall planning committee should approve the scheme. 

A view of how 84 West Heath Road will look should plans be approved.

A view of how 84 West Heath Road will look should plans be approved. - Credit: Harrison Varma Projects

HVP's plans for the building, previously home to Heathside School, have been met with a mixed reception. Neighbours are concerned about the size of the scheme and its impact on traffic. 

But HVP's representatives say it has worked hard to consult with the community and its architects have included features such as a planted "green wall" in a bid to appeal to worried locals.

It is not yet known when the application will now be heard at planning committee.

