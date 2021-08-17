Hampstead developer reopens consultation after 'substantial interest'
The developer behind plans for luxury homes in West Heath Road has launched a new consultation effort in the hope of allaying neighbours' concerns about his scheme.
Harrison Varma Projects (HVP) has proposed building 45 flats on the site formerly used by Heathside School at 84 West Heath Road.
But neighbours have set up the West Heath Action Group to oppose the plans.
Barnet Council has been twice set to approve the scheme, but each time protests and objections over issues including height, traffic impact and the provision of affordable housing provision have seen the council defer considering it.
Now HVP is again asking for views on what local people want to see built on the site.
Anil Varma, of the Highgate-based developers, said: "Due to the substantial interest for this site, we have decided to re-consult local residents. We have contacted 170 residents to ask for their views."
Previously, as part of its scheme, HVP has promised to use the Greater London Authority's "hindsight review" mechanism to determine how much should be contributed to affordable housing in the area at a later date.
To access the new consultation, visit https://heathside.site/
