'Really valued': Circus skills and crafts at centre's 30th anniversary
- Credit: David Winskill
Hornsey Vale Community Association (HVCA) celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday (September 26) with a 'family fun day'.
The association's community centre on 60 Mayfield Road welcomed more than 100 people through its doors to try out circus workshops, yoga and crafts.
HVCA chair Debra Mendes said: "It was lovely to commemorate all of the volunteers who have been involved over the years.
"It was a really nice atmosphere, and people really enjoyed chatting and meeting new people."
She thanked organiser Jo Reilly for the hard work she had invested into the day, which launched the centre's oral history and archive project, supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Crouch End writer and campaigner David Winskill, who attended, said it was a "very fun event".
He said: "The community centre has been extraordinarily active and it's really valued by the community.
"Everyone is looking forward to the next few decades."
