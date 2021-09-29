'Really valued': Circus skills and crafts at centre's 30th anniversary

Published: 11:45 AM September 29, 2021

Families joined Hornsey Vale Community Centre to celebrate its 30th anniversary - Credit: David Winskill

Hornsey Vale Community Association (HVCA) celebrated its 30th anniversary on Sunday (September 26) with a 'family fun day'.

The association's community centre on 60 Mayfield Road welcomed more than 100 people through its doors to try out circus workshops, yoga and crafts.

HVCA chair Debra Mendes said: "It was lovely to commemorate all of the volunteers who have been involved over the years.

"It was a really nice atmosphere, and people really enjoyed chatting and meeting new people."

She thanked organiser Jo Reilly for the hard work she had invested into the day, which launched the centre's oral history and archive project, supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Ursula Bury and Pien Maltz-Klaar were celebrated for their commitment to the association - Credit: David Winskill

Crouch End writer and campaigner David Winskill, who attended, said it was a "very fun event".

He said: "The community centre has been extraordinarily active and it's really valued by the community.

"Everyone is looking forward to the next few decades."

Entertainers kept families amused during the celebration - Credit: David Winskill

Guests enjoyed cake and refreshments - Credit: David Winskill

More than 100 people joined at Hornsey Vale Community Association's fun day - Credit: David Winskill

Hornsey families popped in to celebrate their local community centre - Credit: David Winskill

The community centre runs over 40 regular classes and activities each week. - Credit: David Winskill



