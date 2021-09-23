Published: 4:29 PM September 23, 2021

Hornsey Vale Community Association (HVCA) will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Sunday (September 26) with a 'family fun day'.

This will launch an oral history and archive project, leading to an exhibition in the spring, which is supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The day will kick off from 2pm at the association's community centre on 60 Mayfield Road, with yoga, crafts and a 1991 soundtrack.

The community centre runs over 40 regular classes and activities each week, a monthly community lunch club and a donations-based counselling sessions for those on low incomes.

Hornsey Vale was born from a grassroots campaign to create a community hub from the remnants of the Stationers’ Company’s school, demolished in the 1980s.

Founding trustees persuaded Haringey Council to give them a lease on the remaining school gym, and were eventually granted £750,000 to create the new community centre.

Chairman Debra Mendes said: “We local residents owe a great deal to the tenacity of those pioneering campaigners.

"We are lucky to have such a wonderful facility in the heart of our community, enabling us to come together to enjoy classes or to organise our own activities.

“Whilst proud of what has been achieved over the past 30 years, the current board isn’t standing still.

"We want to respond to the changing needs of people in the area, and we relish the challenges of updating the building and operations, and introducing digital systems, so that the centre remains relevant and valued.

"We look forward to inviting more neighbours to discover this great local hub for 30 years to come.”

Mayor of Haringey Adam Jogee said: “Hornsey Vale Community Centre has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

“From family parties to football club after school, and from community events to public meetings, I am deeply grateful for all our community centre has done for the local area and its residents.

He added: “I will be celebrating my 30th birthday in December and whilst I am a few months younger than Hornsey Vale Community Centre I look forward to toasting its future on September 26.

"I am proud to wish all involved in the Association — and our much loved community centre — a very happy anniversary.”

Tickets cost £1 per person and need to be booked in advance at www.tinyurl.com/Hornsey-Vale-Party.