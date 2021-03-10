Highgate School: Haringey Council approve redevelopment guidelines
Haringey Council has adopted a wide-ranging plan which paves the way for extensive redevelopment at Highgate School.
The town hall and the longstanding private school have collaborated on a "supplementary planning document" (SPD) designed to guide the school's plans to refresh a number of buildings around the centre of Highgate in the coming years.
The idea is that it will "provide certainty" to the Highgate community about the developments the school is likely to bring forward.
At a meeting of the town hall's Cabinet on Tuesday, planning chief Cllr Matt White said: "[The SPD] seeks to ensure that the school continues to show great sensitivity in the conservation, repair and enhancement of its built heritage, and its approach to new buildings.
"It's also important the school environment is accessible and environmentally sustainable."
Amendments to the draft SPD, include the specification that the school is not seeking to expand pupil numbers, and that any redevelopment of Dyne House would need to consider the "historic building line".
The plan sets out possible schemes to rebuild Dyne House and also carry out extensive work cross the school's sites in the heart of Highgate village and in Bishopswood Road.
