Highgate School redevelopment consultation deadline approaching

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:18 PM December 15, 2020   
The consultation over Highgate School's masterplan for its future development is set to close on December 21. 

Haringey Council and the school itself jointly produced a draft supplementary planning document (SPD), which lays out in detail a range of redevelopment plans it has for the next decade. 

These could include a rebuild of Dyne House in Southwood Lane, which is part of the Senior School, along with other works across the school's sites in the heart of Highgate village and in Bishopswood Road.

Members of the community have previously raised concerns that the document's approval would "pave the way" for the school's expansion, but council officers said it was preferable to deal with the range of plans at once rather than "piecemeal". 

Community groups hope to work with the school and council on the SPD, but have raised concerns about the scale of development which could be coming to Highgate and the impact on conservation areas. 

The school's head, Adam Pettit, previously said the redevelopment is necessary to enable it to meet its "long-term needs". 

To comment on the SPD, visit the planning section of Haringey Council's website.

