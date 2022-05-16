Here is the latest Covid data for north London hospitals - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, May 10 - for NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and the surrounding areas.

Royal Free London

The trust reported 110 Covid patients across its hospitals last Tuesday - the same number as the previous day.

These were the lowest counts on a single day in two months, since 100 patients were recorded on March 11.

This latest total compares with 127 across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals on the previous Tuesday, and 145 on April 26.

On average, 116 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week to May 10.

This is down from 133 over the previous seven days and 154 for the week before that.

According to the latest figures a total of 32 Covid patients were admitted to hospital over the seven days up to Sunday, May 8.

This was less than half of the 67 new admissions in the previous week, and 78 in the seven days prior to Sunday, April 24.

London North West University Healthcare

A combined 46 Covid patients were reported across the trust’s Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing facilities last Tuesday.

The daily count had dropped to 38 on Wednesday, May 4, which was the lowest seen on any one day since late November last year.

This latest total was similar to the 48 patients reported on the previous Tuesday after a fall from 62 a week earlier on April 26.

On average, 44 hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week up to May 10.

This was a slight rise on the 43 average recorded the previous week, but much reduced compared with the seven days to April 26 (when the number was 68).

The latest figures show 35 Covid patients were admitted in the seven days up to Sunday, May 8.

This was down from 39 the previous week and 59 in the seven days to April 24.

Whittington Health

A total of 57 Covid patients were in Whittington Hospital as of last Tuesday.

This compares with 60 on the previous Tuesday and 65 a week earlier.

On average, there were 57 patients at the hospital each day in the week up to May 10.

This was down from 61 over the previous seven days and 67 in the week to April 26.

The most recent data shows a total of 25 patients were admitted in the seven days to Sunday, May 8.

This was more than double the 11 admissions over the previous week, but a similar number to the week before that (26).

Homerton University Hospital

The hospital recorded 13 Covid patients for the third day in a row last Tuesday, May 10.

This total was similar to the 15 seen on the previous Tuesday and 19 on April 26.

The daily average for the seven days up to May 10 was 16 - the same as the previous week.

In terms of new admissions, the latest data confirms 15 in the seven days to May 8.

By comparison, there were 12 Covid patients admitted over the previous week and 19 in the seven days up to April 24.