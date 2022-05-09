Here are the latest Covid patient numbers across north London hospitals - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to last Tuesday, May 3 – NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

Royal Free

The trust reported a combined 127 confirmed Covid patients – including 17 people on ventilators - across its Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday.

This total, also seen a few days earlier on April 29, was the joint-lowest recorded on a single day since March 19.

It compares with 145 seven days earlier and 165 on April 19.

There was an average of 133 Covid patients in hospital beds each day in the week up to May 3 - down from 154 over the previous seven days.

In terms of new admissions, the latest figures show 67 people were taken into hospital care with Covid over the seven days to May 1.

There were 78 hospital admissions over the previous week.

London North West University Healthcare

Last Tuesday, there were a combined 48 Covid patients – including five on ventilators - in the trust’s hospitals, which include Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing.

This total compares with 62 a week earlier and 71 on April 19.

On average, the trust was treating 43 people with Covid a day in the week to May 3, compared with 68 over the previous seven days.

The latest daily admissions figures show 39 people were taken to the hospitals with Covid in the seven days to Sunday, May 1.

A total of 59 Covid patients were admitted over the previous week, up to April 24.

Whittington Health

There were 60 Covid patients at Whittington Hospital on May 3, compared with 65 on the previous Tuesday and 77 on April 19.

There was little change the daily numbers of patients in the week up to May 3, with an average of 61 patients treated each day.

This was down from a daily average of 67 over the previous week.

Over the seven days up to May 1, 11 Covid patients were admitted to the hospital.

This compared with 26 in the previous week, with 12 of those on April 18 alone.

Homerton University Hospital

Fifteen Covid patients were reported at the hospital on May 3, with a daily average of 16 in the week to that date.

The total compares with 19 on the previous Tuesday and 21 on April 19.

The latest figures show 12 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the week up to Sunday, May 1, compared with 19 over the previous seven days.