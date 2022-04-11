Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Most Covid patients on one day since January at north London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:00 PM April 11, 2022
Here are the latest Covid patient figures for north London NHS trusts - Credit: LDRS

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to last Tuesday, April 5 – for trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Royal Free London

A total of 173 confirmed Covid patients, including 16 people on ventilators, were reported across the trust – which runs the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals – last Tuesday.

That was the highest daily total in 11 weeks, since 175 were recorded on January 21.

The totals of 170 on March 31 and 169 the previous day were the second and third highest daily counts since January 21.

This April 5 total compares with 162 patients, including 22 on ventilators, recorded the previous Tuesday (March 29).

On average, 167 people with Covid were being treated each day over the week up to April 5.

This is up from a daily average of 152 for the previous seven days.

London North West University Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the four hospitals run by the trust had a combined 108 Covid patients, including five people on ventilators.

This was down from the total of 119 patients – including five on ventilators – recorded at Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals the previous Tuesday.

However, in between, it rose to 123 on April 3 – the highest daily total seen since January 25.

As a result, the average daily patient count for the week ending April 5 was 114.

This was up from an average of 101 over the seven days to March 29.

Whittington Health

Whittington Hospital reported 61 confirmed Covid patients on April 5, including one person on a ventilator.

This compares with 58 recorded on the previous Tuesday, which included three patients on ventilators.

An average of 56 hospitals were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week up to April 5.

This was up from 52 on average over the seven days to March 29.

Homerton University Hospital

The trust’s Homerton Hospital reported 30 Covid cases last Tuesday, April 5, with none in mechanical ventilation beds. 

This was slightly fewer than the 33 seen seven days earlier on March 29, when there was one person on a ventilator. 

The average daily patient count for the week to April 5 was 31, up three from the 28-patient average seen in seven days prior.

