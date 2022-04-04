Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data – up to Tuesday, March 29 – for trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Royal Free London

A combined 162 patients, including 22 people on ventilators, were reported at the trust on March 29.

This was the most on a single day across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals since January 22.

It compares with 152 Covid patients, including 21 on ventilators, recorded seven days earlier.

The average daily patient count in the week ending March 29 was 152; up from 131 over the seven days to March 22, and 106 the week before.

London North West University Healthcare

The four hospitals run by the trust had a total of 119 Covid patients, including five people on ventilators, on March 29.

This was the highest daily total across Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospital since January 26.

The total was up 32pc from the 90 patients recorded on the previous Tuesday, which included three on ventilators.

On average, there was 101 Covid patients being treated each day in the week to March 29.

The average daily count over the seven days up to March 22 was 85, and 66 the previous week.

Whittington Health

Whittington Hospital, which is managed by the trust, had 58 confirmed Covid patients on March 29.

This was the same as the previous Tuesday and the daily count did not get above that mark on any day in between.

As a result, the average number of patients a day from March 23 to 29 was 52.

This is down from 62 for the week ending March 22.

Homerton University Hospital

The trust’s Homerton Hospital had 33 recorded Covid cases on March 29.

This compares with 20 on the previous Tuesday.

The daily average over the seven days to March 29 was 28 – the same as two weeks earlier.

An average of 23 patients were being treated each day in the week in between, ending March 22.