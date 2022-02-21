Royal Free Hospital is to tackle its poor A&E waiting times. Picture: Nigel Sutton - Credit: Nigel Sutton

With the remaining Covid restrictions set to end in England, how many people are being treated for the virus in north London hospitals?

Here are the latest figures for NHS trusts covering Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas:

Royal Free

The latest data shows there were a combined 111 confirmed Covid patients in hospitals run by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust as of Tuesday, February 15.

This compares to 126 seven days earlier.

There were a total of 10 patients on ventilators across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals on both of those dates.

In the week ending February 15, the average number of beds occupied by Covid patients each day was also 111.

This compares with a seven-day average of 125 for the previous week, ending February 8.

Whittington Health

A total of 72 Covid patients – including two on ventilators - were recorded at Whittington Hospital on February 15.

There were 88 - with four in mechanical ventilator beds - on the previous Tuesday.

The daily average in the week to February 15 was 76.6 per day.

This was down from 89 over the previous week.

Homerton University Hospital

There were 41 Covid patients in Homerton Hospital on February 15 - three fewer than a week earlier.

The latest figure includes one person on a ventilator - there were two on February 8.

On average, 42 beds were occupied each day in the week to February 15.

The seven-day average over the previous week was 48.

London North West University Healthcare

The trust recorded 81 Covid patients across its hospitals in Brent and Ealing on February 15.

This was down almost a quarter on the combined 108 seen at Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing Hospitals seven days earlier.

In the week from February 9 to 15, there was an average of 92 Covid patients per day at the hospitals.

The average over the previous week was 108.

The latest total figure includes five patients on ventilators – three fewer than there was on February 8.