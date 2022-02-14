Here are the latest Covid patients numbers across north London hospitals - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA

Hundreds of people with Covid are in hospitals across Barnet, Brent, Camden, Islington and Hackney, with recent case numbers similar to the week before.

Here are the latest figures from NHS trusts across north London:

Royal Free

A total of 126 Covid patients were recorded at hospitals run by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust last Tuesday, February 8, according to the latest data.

This is slightly down from 130 patients seven days earlier.

The latest total includes 10 people on ventilators – compared with 16 on February 1.

In the week to February 8, an average of 125 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals.

The seven-day average for the previous week was 130.

Whittington Health

Whittington Hospital had 88 Covid patients on February 8, including four on ventilators.

It recorded total of 86 cases, with five people on ventilators, on the previous Tuesday.

The seven-day average in the week to February 8 was 89.

That week, the total was in the 80s every day except for February 3, when it jumped to 108.

The latest average compares with 79 the week before.

Homerton University Hospital

Figures show there were 44 Covid patients in Homerton Hospital on February 8 – compared with 54 seven days earlier.

There were two people on ventilators on both dates.

On average, 48 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day in the week to February 8.

This was down from 54 over the previous week – the fifth consecutive decrease in the seven-day average.

London North West University Healthcare

The trust had a total of 107 Covid patients on February 8 across its hospitals in Brent and Ealing - Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing Hospitals.

This was two less than it recorded seven days earlier.

The latest figure includes eight people on ventilators – compared with 14 the previous week.

On average, in the week from February 2 to 8, there were 108 Covid patients in hospital beds each day.

The previous week, the seven-day average was 110 across the trust's hospitals.