Here are the latest Covid patient figures for Whittington Health and other NHS trusts

Hundreds of Covid patients are being treated in hospitals across Barnet, Brent, Camden, Islington and Hackney.

But are case numbers falling? And by how much?

Here are the latest figures from NHS trusts across north London:

Royal Free

The latest data shows there were 130 confirmed Covid cases - including 16 patients on ventilators - across the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust hospitals on February 1.

The total had dropped to 108 the day before - the lowest number since Christmas Day.

There was an average of 130 cases each day across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals, which are run by the trust, in the week ending February 1.

The latest daily total compares to 148 Covid patients on January 25 and 197 the previous week.

Whittington Health

Whittington Health NHS Trust had 86 confirmed cases on February 1 - one more than seven days earlier.

In the week ending February 1, there was an average of 79 a day at the trust's Whittington Hospital.

The number of patients on ventilators has remained steady in recent weeks, with a total of five at last count.

Homerton University Hospital

The number of Covid patients at Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust decreased in the week leading to February 1, with 54 recorded that day.

This compares with 70 confirmed cases on January 25 and 79 recorded seven days earlier.

The seven-day average at the trust's Homerton Hospital was also 54 in the week prior to February 1.

That was the fourth week in a row where the average has fallen, and was down from 71 over the seven days to January 25.

London North West University Healthcare

There were 109 confirmed Covid patients across London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals in Brent and Ealing on February 1.

This total compares with 124 on January 25 and 170 the week before.

In the week to February 1, there was an average of 110 people with Covid each day across Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals, which are run by the trust.