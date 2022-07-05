A significant rise in Covid patient numbers were reported at hospitals in north London amid a surge in cases nationally.

Latest figures from Office for National Statistics show cases were up 32pc on the previous week, with Omicron sub-variants thought to be driving recent rises in infections.

More than one in every 30 people are estimated to have tested positive in the week to June 24, which is the highest estimate for total infections since late April.

But how is this surge in Covid cases impacting our hospitals?

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, June 28 - for the NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

Royal Free London

The trust reported a combined 147 confirmed Covid patients in its hospitals last Tuesday – compared with 116 a week earlier.

Totals of 156 on both June 26 and 27 were the highest daily counts reported more than two months.

On average, 142 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals in the week up to last Tuesday, June 28.

This represents a 45 per cent increase on the average of 98 over the previous seven days.

A total of 93 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals in the seven days up to Sunday, June 26.

This was a 69 pc rise in admissions compared with the previous week, up to June 19, when there were 55.

London North West University Healthcare

A combined total of 71 Covid patients were in the trust's Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals on June 28 – compared with 53 on the previous Tuesday.

Daily counts during that week peaked at 74 on June 27, which was the highest total reported for a single day since April 18.

On average, there were 64 confirmed Covid patients across the Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals each day in the week ending June 28.

This represented a 25pc rise from the average for the previous seven days of 51.

Eighty Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days ending Sunday, June 26.

This is a 40pc increase in admissions from the 57 reported in the previous week.

Whittington Health

The trust reported 59 Covid patients in Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, June 28, compared with 37 a week earlier.

A total of 61 were reported on June 27, which was the most on a single day in more than seven weeks.

The average number of patients in hospital each day jumped 70pc to 56 in the week ending last Tuesday, June 28.

The average for the previous seven days, up to June 21, was 33.

A total of 54 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the week ending Sunday, June 26.

There were 43 admissions over the previous seven days.

Homerton Healthcare

Thirty patients were in Homerton Hospital last Tuesday – three times as many as a week earlier (10 on June 21).

This was the most on a single day since April 5, when the same number was recorded.

An average of 18 Covid patients were in hospital each day in the week up to last Tuesday, June 28.

The daily average over the previous seven days was 10.

A total of 38 Covid patients were admitted to the hospital in the week ending Sunday, June 26.

This was more than twice as many as the previous week, when there were 18 admissions.