Covid admissions to north London hospital are on the rise - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers and admissions at north London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to last Tuesday, June 21 - for the NHS trusts serving Barnet, Brent, Camden, Hackney, Islington and surrounding areas.

Royal Free London

A combined 116 confirmed Covid patients were in the trust's Royal Free, Chase Farm and Barnet hospitals last Tuesday - compared to 91 a week earlier on June 14.

In between, the daily count dipped to 83 on June 16 before rising on each of the following five days.

On average, 98 Covid patients were in hospital each day in the week ending June 21, up from 90 the previous week.

The latest admissions figures show a total of 55 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the seven days to Sunday, June 19.

The previous week, ending June 12, there were 42 admissions.

London North West University Healthcare

In total, there were 53 Covid patients in hospital last Tuesday, June 21.

There were 41 across the trust's Northwick Park, St Mark's, Central Middlesex and Ealing hospitals on the previous Tuesday, with a higher number recorded on each day after that.

As a result, the daily average of patients in hospital rose to 51 in the seven days up to June 21, from 45 the previous week.

A total of 57 patients were admitted to the hospitals in the week ending Sunday, June 19 - up from 46 over the previous seven days.

Whittington Health

The trust reported that there were 37 Covid patients in Whittington Hospital last Tuesday, June 21 - three more than seven days earlier.

The average number of patients in hospital each day remained the same in the week ending June 31, at 33.

The total hospital admissions rose to 43 in the seven days up to Sunday, June 19, from 31 the previous week.

Homerton Healthcare

Ten Covid patients were in Homerton Hospital last Tuesday, June 21.

Eight were reported on the previous Tuesday and since then, the number of patients each day ranged from seven to 12.

This resulted in a daily average of 10 in the seven days up to June 21 - two higher than the previous week.

A total of 18 Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the week ending Sunday, June 19, compared with 14 the previous week.