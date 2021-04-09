Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Duchess of Cornwall pays royal visit to Wightman Road Mosque

Michael Boniface

Published: 9:07 AM April 9, 2021   
Camilla at the mosque in Hornsey

Camilla at the mosque in Hornsey - Credit: Dinendra Haria/LNP

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to Wightman Road Mosque on Wednesday to see how members of the Muslim community have supported vulnerable residents during the pandemic.  

Her Royal Highness helped prepare gift hampers, which will be sent to frontline NHS staff, the homeless and refugee children during the holy month of Ramadan.  

The period of fasting, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is likely to begin on Tuesday (April 13) – dictated by the sighting of the new moon.  

The Duchess of Cornwall also visited the Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine hub approaching its 50,000th jab.  

“I’ve visited quite a few vaccination centres and I never cease to be impressed at all the work everyone is doing,” the Duchess said.  

The duchess interacting with children at Wightman Road Mosque

The duchess interacting with children at Wightman Road Mosque - Credit: Dinendra Haria/LNP

“They (the volunteers and staff) are absolute stars, we couldn’t do it without them.” 

Cllr Adam Jogee, the Mayor of Haringey, said: “I’m thrilled that Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall was in attendance to see the fantastic community engagement and vaccination work being done by our NHS staff, volunteers and communities.  

“It’s a shot in the arm, in more ways than one too, for everybody who lives and works here after a truly tough 12 months or so.”  

Camilla (centre left) and Cllr Adam Jogee (centre right) at Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre

Camilla (centre left) and Cllr Adam Jogee (centre right) at Lordship Lane Primary Care Centre - Credit: Stuart Ansell

Wightman Road Mosque has supported vulnerable residents and NHS staff through the pandemic with various community initiatives, including food hampers for Whittington Hospital staff.  

Its president, Bibi Khan, said the Duchess’s visit was a “further step" in the mosque's growth, and “another chance to display our values of hope, peace, community, harmony, and goodwill to humankind".  

“In trying times, as we are in now, a visit from HRH is a welcome boost to our community," she said. 

"It also highlights just how much work is being done to provide for, and help, our community."

Dr Russell Hearn, GP partner at Morris House Group Practice, said he was “delighted” to welcome the Duchess.  

“We’ve worked closely with our local communities to get as many people as possible the best protection from this dreadful virus, and it’s an honour to have the team’s hard work recognised,” he said. 

