Whittington NHS workers receive food donations from Wightman Road Mosque

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:00 AM February 2, 2021   
From left: Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee; Junaid Ali, from Wightman Road Mosque; Islington mayor Cllr Janet Burgess

From left: Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee; Junaid Ali, from Wightman Road Mosque; Islington mayor Cllr Janet Burgess - Credit: Wightman Road Mosque

Wightman Road Mosque is delivering food to the Whittington Hospital and vaccination centres to “lift spirits” and show its gratitude to NHS workers.

Volunteers have sourced donations from local shops and residents to give to staff at Covid hubs in Hornsey, Bounds Green and Lordship Lane.

Helpers from the mosque were joined by Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee and Islington mayor Cllr Janet Burgess to drop off supplies at the Whittington on Thursday (Jauary 28).

The mosque has provided NHS staff, including at North Middlesex Hospital, with hot food and snacks to keep them fuelled as they work through the pandemic.

Bibi Khan, president of Wightman Road Mosque, said: “Being from the BAME community there’s been a lot of people in hospital who we know or families that have been looked after by people who have died from the virus.

Donations for the vaccination centre in Bounds Green

- Credit: Wightman Road Mosque

You may also want to watch:

“So it’s really important that we acknowledge the work that they are doing in really trying and emotive times.   

“One way that we could show to the NHS staff was to say ‘listen we're here’, the community is here and we want to be able to support you. We can't alleviate the workload from you but we can show you that we care.”  

Coronavirus
Hornsey News

person
