Crouch End salon shortlisted in British hairdressing awards

Published: 7:37 AM July 6, 2021

The Crown London team. Front: Jay Lefèvre with dog Roots. Back, from left: Valerie, Sam, Debra, Elisa - Credit: Crown London

A hairdresser in Crouch End has been shortlisted for two national awards.

Crown London, in Park Road, is up for salon team of the tear, and salon stylist of the year at the Hairdressers Journal’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2021.

The awards recognise the country’s outstanding salons working in the UK’s £8bn hair and beauty industry, which employs more than 288,000 people.

Jay Lefèvre, director of Crown London, said: “We are thrilled to have made the finals of such a respected event.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved, both as a business and an industry at large.”

You may also want to watch:

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 4 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “In an extraordinary year that has seen hairdressing hit headlines more than ever before, Crown London should feel proud to be recognised for pulling together in the face of adversity.”

Sixteen trophies will be awarded overall, including categories such as best salon design, customer care and most exciting new innovation.

During the pandemic Crown London teamed up with local businesses to feed NHS workers at the Whittington Hospital.