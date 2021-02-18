Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'We're giving back': Crouch End businesses fundraise for NHS staff

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:15 PM February 18, 2021   
Crouch End traders outside Crown London (left) and Whittington staff with their donations

A group of Crouch End businesses have teamed up to feed NHS workers at the Whittington Hospital. 

Crown London salon, David Astburys estate agent and plant-based food trader Kal's Kitchen have collaborated to raise more than £4,000. 

The money is going towards snacks for medics, nurses and general staff at the Whittington during the pandemic. 

Workers have received protein balls, sandwiches, soups and drinks – made by Kal's Kitchen at Hornsey Vale Community Centre – to keep them going through shifts.

Jay Lefèvre, who runs Crown London, told the Ham&High: "I was overwhelmed with the response from the community with their donations, the organisation and support from Karina and Team at David Astburys and Kal’s Kitchen for cooking and delivering nutritious food.

The Park Road salon's window ad for its fundraiser

"A lot of people said they wanted to do something to help but felt powerless and this gave us a great opportunity to enable the local community to give something back to the frontline caring for our people."

The fundraiser is driving donations using the hashtag #SnacksNotClaps.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/snacksnotclaps/ 

A Whittington worker with a drink made by Kal's Kitchen

