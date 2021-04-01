Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Light relief': Crouch End businesses back Middle Lane streatery

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:23 PM April 1, 2021    Updated: 5:37 PM April 1, 2021
Anthony Lyons owner of Lyons restaurant and and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison at the junction of Middle

Lyon's owner Anthony Lyon (left), and Haringey Liberal Democrats leader Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (right) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Crouch End businesses and Haringey’s opposition leader have backed the idea of an al fresco dining area in Middle Lane. 

Calls have been made to introduce outdoor areas with tables and chairs – “streateries” – to help Haringey traders in the hospitality sector.  

One of the suggested locations is at the bottom of Middle Lane, which has drawn concerns from residents over the impact on congestion and traffic.  

But Anthony Lyon, who runs Lyon’s Seafood and Wine Bar, said the scheme would provide “light relief” and a “cash influx” for restaurants that have been “struggling terribly” – many of which don’t have outdoor space. 

“I think the community would really appreciate something like this, something that’s a little different from what we’ve all been through this year – like a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Haringey Council’s opposition leader said it is “vital” to revisit “special interventions” such as the Middle Lane proposal, which he suggested would run only on Saturdays.  

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Lib Dem, Crouch End) called for the council to move quickly, and said: “I know from discussions with Crouch End traders that there is an appetite for a streatery in this area, and I am sure this is not the only place in the borough a scheme such as this would be welcomed."   

Junction of Middle Lane and Park Rd N8

The junction of Middle Lane and Park Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

Andrew Georgiou, from the Crouch End Traders’ Association, said the streatery could encourage more visitors to Crouch End, providing a boost to local businesses. But he fears the scheme would cause “major” traffic congestion and lead to other road closures. 

Eder Francischini, owner of Florians restaurant, backed the idea, saying: “It will help businesses like mine at this very difficult moment for hospitality, and for many others."

Anthony Lyons and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison and Lyons restaurant owner Anthony Lyons at the junction

Cllr Cawley-Harrison (left) and Anthony Lyon (right) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead robberies: 8 locked up over crimes that terrorised north London
  2. 2 'Tip of the iceberg': Warning after Highgate School 'rape culture' reports
  3. 3 West Hampstead path mystery makes 'shambles' of 180-home plan
  1. 4 Police at Primrose Hill after man with knife 'behaving erratically'
  2. 5 Lilian Baylis House: Old Decca Studios site for sale, but could become listed
  3. 6 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
  4. 7 'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'
  5. 8 Camden men jailed for rape of teenager targeted by Tube station
  6. 9 Hampstead Heath: Woman in her 60s robbed while training dog
  7. 10 New al fresco dining proposed for Hampstead Village and Primrose Hill

Urmi Merchant, who runs Pickled Pepper Books, welcomed any increased footfall to Middle Lane, and hopes the proposal could help his shop run outdoor events for children.  

Greg Vukasovic, of the Haberdashery café, said “more outdoor dining options for Crouch Enders would of course be great for the community this summer” – but called for more details to be published. 

Haringey Council previously said locations for streateries were being discussed, and leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor said he was “up for the conversation”.  

Businesses and residents - send your thoughts on the Crouch End streatery, or suggestions for where you'd like to see any others introduced, to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk 

Outdoor dining areas have been rolled out in London boroughs such as Camden

Outdoor dining areas have been rolled out in London boroughs such as Camden - Credit: Polly Hancock

Crouch End News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate School said it was "truly sorry"

Women's Safety

'We will not be silenced': Highgate School pupils walk out after 'rape...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Primrose Hill "could be a set for a Wes Anderson film"

Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Posters made by students at Parliament Hill School

Women's Safety

'Our clothes don’t define us': Parliament Hill pupils hold protest

Hannah Simpson

Logo Icon
Dame Rafferty was the first female chair of the Criminal Bar Association

Women's Safety

Dame Anne Rafferty to lead Highgate School 'rape culture' review

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus