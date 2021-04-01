'Light relief': Crouch End businesses back Middle Lane streatery

Published: 5:23 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM April 1, 2021

Crouch End businesses and Haringey’s opposition leader have backed the idea of an al fresco dining area in Middle Lane.

Calls have been made to introduce outdoor areas with tables and chairs – “streateries” – to help Haringey traders in the hospitality sector.

One of the suggested locations is at the bottom of Middle Lane, which has drawn concerns from residents over the impact on congestion and traffic.

But Anthony Lyon, who runs Lyon’s Seafood and Wine Bar, said the scheme would provide “light relief” and a “cash influx” for restaurants that have been “struggling terribly” – many of which don’t have outdoor space.

“I think the community would really appreciate something like this, something that’s a little different from what we’ve all been through this year – like a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Haringey Council’s opposition leader said it is “vital” to revisit “special interventions” such as the Middle Lane proposal, which he suggested would run only on Saturdays.

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Lib Dem, Crouch End) called for the council to move quickly, and said: “I know from discussions with Crouch End traders that there is an appetite for a streatery in this area, and I am sure this is not the only place in the borough a scheme such as this would be welcomed."

The junction of Middle Lane and Park Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

Andrew Georgiou, from the Crouch End Traders’ Association, said the streatery could encourage more visitors to Crouch End, providing a boost to local businesses. But he fears the scheme would cause “major” traffic congestion and lead to other road closures.

Eder Francischini, owner of Florians restaurant, backed the idea, saying: “It will help businesses like mine at this very difficult moment for hospitality, and for many others."

Cllr Cawley-Harrison (left) and Anthony Lyon (right) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Urmi Merchant, who runs Pickled Pepper Books, welcomed any increased footfall to Middle Lane, and hopes the proposal could help his shop run outdoor events for children.

Greg Vukasovic, of the Haberdashery café, said “more outdoor dining options for Crouch Enders would of course be great for the community this summer” – but called for more details to be published.

Haringey Council previously said locations for streateries were being discussed, and leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor said he was “up for the conversation”.

Businesses and residents - send your thoughts on the Crouch End streatery, or suggestions for where you'd like to see any others introduced, to michael.boniface@archant.co.uk