Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum backs streatery in Middle Lane

Published: 6:00 AM March 17, 2021

The Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum (CENF) is backing the idea of a streatery at the bottom of Middle Lane.

The community group has called on Haringey Council to support local businesses with an outdoor dining area, similar to al fresco schemes in Camden and Westminster which have proved popular.

The Crouch End Traders Association (CETA) said businesses should be put first under any plans, highlighting the difficulties surrounding the area’s “traffic woes”.

Haringey Council confirmed proposals are in the works for outdoor dining, and that it is looking at potential sites.

CENF chair Mark Afford told the Ham&High: “It seems to us that Crouch Enders are way overdue for a coffee and a good sit down.

“Fortunately, there are precisely 80 places to eat and drink in Crouch End, the largest concentration of outlets in Haringey - and hugely important to our local town centre.

Mark Afford, chair of the Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum - Credit: Archant

“However, many possess no outside space so we unreservedly back the push from local traders to open up some outdoor locations come April.

“Any plan needs to be a partnership between Haringey, the traders, councillors, and the community, but if it can happen elsewhere in London, why not here?

“And if it means extending pavements or better still closing off a bit of road for a streatery on a weekend, we should.”

CETA chair Lewis Freeman said the “ideal” solution would be to create a “stand underpass” that left the town centre free of traffic, helping build a Parisian-style café culture – but he warned this would not happen.

Lewis Freeman, chair of the Crouch End Traders Association - Credit: Archant

“As we saw from the last Liveable Neighbourhoods trial a seemingly small change in traffic flow has significant consequences for the surrounding roads, causing long delays for people working, or shopping in our area,” Lewis said.

“After the hammering many local businesses have suffered throughout the last 12 months we really need to put these businesses at the forefront of our minds when considering local development plans.

“We must proceed with caution to protect the Crouch End ecosphere of which we all hold dearly.”

Cllr Gideon Bull, Haringey Council’s business chief, said: “As a council we welcome any proposals that could help the borough’s high streets and businesses to thrive, and we work with local residents and business owners towards achieving this.

Cllr Gideon Bull, Haringey Council's business chief - Credit: Haringey Council

“We are discussing how we can support outdoor seating and dining and have begun looking at potential sites – we will provide more information when it’s available.”

The town hall’s opposition, the Haringey Liberal Democrats, previously called on the council to introduce streateries to help save local high streets.