Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Two youths charged after gun fired near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:43 PM April 22, 2022
Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022

Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022 - Credit: Google

Two youths have been charged after a gun was fired in a Haringey street close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Emergency services were called just before 7.15pm on April 8 to reports that shots had been fired in Park Lane, Tottenham.

Mahad Omar, 19, of Chamberlain Close, Ilford, and Mark Carroll, 19, of Southgate Road, Potters Bar, were both arrested on Wednesday (April 20).

They have both been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today - Friday, April 22.

Police officers who were drafted to the scene were not able to find any trace that anyone had been injured, or any suspects, according to Scotland Yard.

The investigation, led by detectives from the Met's specialist crime team Trident, continues. 

London Live News
Gun crime
Metropolitan Police
North London News
Haringey News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Some of the candidates at the local election hustings on April 7 at the Synagogue Hall, Dennington Park Road

Elections

O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon
Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in The 47th at The Old Vic

Theatre | Review

The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Hendon Town Hall

Local Election

Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls

Stefania Di Ció

Logo Icon
Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News | Updated

Update: Man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon