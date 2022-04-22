Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022 - Credit: Google

Two youths have been charged after a gun was fired in a Haringey street close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Emergency services were called just before 7.15pm on April 8 to reports that shots had been fired in Park Lane, Tottenham.

Mahad Omar, 19, of Chamberlain Close, Ilford, and Mark Carroll, 19, of Southgate Road, Potters Bar, were both arrested on Wednesday (April 20).

They have both been charged with conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today - Friday, April 22.

Police officers who were drafted to the scene were not able to find any trace that anyone had been injured, or any suspects, according to Scotland Yard.

The investigation, led by detectives from the Met's specialist crime team Trident, continues.