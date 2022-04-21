Two teens arrested after gun fired in residential street

Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022 - Credit: Google

Two men have been arrested, after a gun was fired in a residential street in Haringey, close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Emergency services were called just before 7.15pm on April 8 to reports that shots had been fired in Park Lane, Tottenham.

Police officers who were drafted to the scene were not able to find any trace that anyone had been injured, or any suspects, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime team Trident have now arrested two youths in connection with the incident.

One 19-year-old was arrested in Islington and another 19-year-old was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday (April 20), both on suspicion of attempted murder.

They currently remain in police custody.