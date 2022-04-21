Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Two teens arrested after gun fired in residential street

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:28 PM April 21, 2022
Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022

Park Lane in Tottenham, Haringey, where shots were fired on April 8, 2022 - Credit: Google

Two men have been arrested, after a gun was fired in a residential street in Haringey, close to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Emergency services were called just before 7.15pm on April 8 to reports that shots had been fired in Park Lane, Tottenham.

Police officers who were drafted to the scene were not able to find any trace that anyone had been injured, or any suspects, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime team Trident have now arrested  two youths in connection with the incident.

One 19-year-old was arrested in Islington and another 19-year-old was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday (April 20), both on suspicion of attempted murder.

They currently remain in police custody.

London Live News
Gun crime
Islington News
Haringey News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Crouch End actor Josette Simon plays Angela Regan QC in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal which starts on April 15

TV

All rise for Crouch End actor Josette Simon

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Some of the candidates at the local election hustings on April 7 at the Synagogue Hall, Dennington Park Road

Elections

O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon
Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in The 47th at The Old Vic

Theatre | Review

The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Cate Blanchett reportedly on set in Archway, north London

London Live News

Reported sightings of Cate Blanchett as film crews spotted in Archway

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon