Published: 11:21 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM June 24, 2021

The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim - Credit: Kurt Robbs @RobbsKurt

A 15-year-old boy is in a "critical condition" after being stabbed in the stomach in Swiss Cottage on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met said officers were called at 4.31pm on June 23 to reports of a stabbing in Dobson Close.

Police officers and paramedics – including from the air ambulance – treated the teenager who was found with a wound to his abdomen.

A Met spokesperson continued: "The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment; he remains there in a critical condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

No arrests have been made and the Met is asking for anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with CAD reference 5349//23Jun.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.