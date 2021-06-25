Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing

Published: 8:42 AM June 25, 2021 Updated: 8:58 AM June 25, 2021

Dobson Close, Swiss Cottage - near to where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Swiss Cottage.

Police were called to an incident on the Route 31 bus on Finchley Road involving a group of young boys from the local area at around 4.30pm on June 23.

A 15-year-old boy was found nearby in Dobson Close with a stab wound to his abdomen.





The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim - Credit: Kurt Robbs @RobbsKurt

Police officers and paramedics – including from the air ambulance – treated the teenager.

He was then taken to a hospital in north London in a life threatening condition, but is now in a stable condition, Scotland Yard said.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody at a police station in north London.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Chf Insp Michael Dougall, from the Met's Transport Policing Command, said: “Tackling knife crime and reducing violence remains our number one priority and we continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.

"If you have any information about this incident I urge you to come forward.

"Were you on Finchley Road between 4.20pm and 4.40pm? Did you witness an altercation or someone running away? Any piece of information, no matter how small, may be vital. Please contact police.

"Knife crime causes devastation and I ask that anyone with any information about individuals carrying weapons does the right thing and reports this to police."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 5349/23JUN21, or the CID direct on 07500-607652.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111”.