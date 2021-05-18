Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Bailed: Men arrested in connection with antisemitic abuse in St John's Wood

Roy Chacko

Published: 7:36 AM May 18, 2021   
Four men arrested in connection with antisemitic abuse in St Johns Wood have been released on bail. - Credit: Met Police

Four men arrested in connection with an investigation into a video circulating, which appears to show antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car, have been bailed.

The Met Police received reports on Sunday (May 16) of antisemitic abuse shouted from a convoy of vehicles travelling through St John's Wood.

The force said a vehicle was traced to the A40 in Hillingdon and, with the police helicopter assisting, officers stopped a car at approximately 6.30pm.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. 

Whilst in custody, they were additionally arrested in connection with a similar incident which took place at around 1.35am on Sunday (May 16) in the Broughton Park area of Salford, Manchester.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries in relation to both incidents.

Hate crime
Golders Green News
St John's Wood News

