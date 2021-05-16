Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse in St John's Wood

André Langlois

Published: 8:04 PM May 16, 2021   
Four men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into a video circulating, which appears to show antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car.

The Met Police received reports on Sunday (May 16) of antisemitic abuse shouted from a convoy of vehicles travelling through St John's Wood.

The force said a vehicle was traced to the A40 in Hillingdon and, with the police helicopter assisting, officers stopped a car at approximately 6.30pm.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. 

Superintendent Jo Edwards, in charge of the policing operation, said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

Footage circulating earlier on social media showed cars decorated with the Palestinian flag, leading to condemnation by politicians.

