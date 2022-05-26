Men from Ilford and Brentwood were among a group charged in connection with a multi-million-pound fraud scam - Credit: Met Police

A Plaistow police officer has pleaded not guilty to GBH and will face a trial next year after a man was left paralysed following a pursuit.

Imran Mahmood, of Sutton Court Road, denied the single charge when he appeared for a 12-minute plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court today (Thursday, May 26).

The charge relates to an incident on Burgoyne Road in Haringey, near Finsbury Park, on May 4, 2020.

The Met officer's alleged victim, Jordan Walker-Brown, 25, was left with life-changing injuries after he was tasered and fell from a wall, while being pursued by police including Mahmood.

Mr Walker-Brown, who now uses a wheelchair, was present in court.

The 35-year-old defendant - wearing a dark suit, white shirt and a grey tie - spoke only to confirm his name and to enter the not-guilty plea.

Mr Mahmood, a member of the Met's Territorial Support Group, was named after a previous application to keep his identity out of the public domain was turned down by the court.

He was released on bail until the trial on February 20, 2023, which is expected to last for up to a week.