Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Plaistow police officer to face GBH trial after man left paralysed

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:12 PM May 26, 2022
Men from Ilford and Brentwood embroiled in multi-million pound fraud scam

Men from Ilford and Brentwood were among a group charged in connection with a multi-million-pound fraud scam - Credit: Met Police

A Plaistow police officer has pleaded not guilty to GBH and will face a trial next year after a man was left paralysed following a pursuit.

Imran Mahmood, of Sutton Court Road, denied the single charge when he appeared for a 12-minute plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court today (Thursday, May 26).

The charge relates to an incident on Burgoyne Road in Haringey, near Finsbury Park, on May 4, 2020.

The Met officer's alleged victim, Jordan Walker-Brown, 25, was left with life-changing injuries after he was tasered and fell from a wall, while being pursued by police including Mahmood.

Mr Walker-Brown, who now uses a wheelchair, was present in court.

The 35-year-old defendant - wearing a dark suit, white shirt and a grey tie - spoke only to confirm his name and to enter the not-guilty plea.

Mr Mahmood, a member of the Met's Territorial Support Group, was named after a previous application to keep his identity out of the public domain was turned down by the court.

He was released on bail until the trial on February 20, 2023, which is expected to last for up to a week.

Southwark Crown Court
Metropolitan Police
London Live News
Newham News
Haringey News
Finsbury Park News

Don't Miss

Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Hamza Taouzzale picture

Westminster Council

First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Barking and Moorgare File pic: Katie Collin

Transport for London

Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Visualisation of ground level view of Camden Highline.

Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon