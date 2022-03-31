Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Met officer facing GBH charge after man seriously injured in taser incident

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM March 31, 2022
Met officer charged over taser incident in Harringay Ladder

A Met officer is to be charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident on 4 May, 2020, in Burgoyne Road, Harringay - Credit: Met Police

A Met officer is to be charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident in 2020 where a man suffered life-changing injuries after being tasered.

The officer, a police constable who is currently not being named but is attached to the Territorial Support Group, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

He is being charged via postal requisition following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The charge relates to an incident on 4 May, 2020, in Burgoyne Road, Harringay, where a 25-year-old man fell over a wall after being tasered by the officer.

He has since been named as Jordan Walker-Brown by the IOPC.

The IOPC's investigation began in May 2020 following a referral from the force and concluded in February last year.

Ch Supt Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers.

"I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident."

Any misconduct proceedings will be considered after the court process concludes.

