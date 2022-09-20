Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
£20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:24 AM September 20, 2022
Woman missing from Highgate since August 2021

Norma visited Leigh-on-Sea on August 19, 2021, the day Norma's communication stopped - Credit: Met Police

Police are offering a reward of £20,000 for information which would help recover the remains of a missing 70-year-old woman who disappeared one year ago.

Norma Girolami, from Highgate, was last seen alive in August 2021, and detectives suspect she may have been killed.

Scotland Yard said detectives are "aware of the possibility" that her body may have been buried in a community space or a graveyard, and are making a further appeal for information which they say "could help bring Norma’s family the answers that they so desperately need".

Norma, who lived in Cholmeley Park, regularly travelled to Brent Cross to do her shopping using public transport, and was also a member at Archway Leisure Centre.

The force said she liked to visit Leigh-on-Sea and made a trip there on Thursday, August 19, 2021, but after she took the train from Barking and returned to London later that day, all communication from Norma stopped that evening.

Woman has been missing from Highgate since August 2021

Norma Girolami was last seen in mid-August 2021 and a murder investigation was launched in October 2021 - Credit: Met Police

DCI Kate Blackburn said: “Since August 19, 2021, there has been no communication from Norma and no proof, or indication, that she is still alive.

"For those reasons we have to conclude that there is sadly no doubt Norma is dead."

She continued: “Did you meet with Norma in London, at the leisure centre or in Leigh-On-Sea?

“Did you see anything unusual in the days following 19 August 2021, perhaps involving a grey coloured Kia Niro car that we have appealed for previously?

“If you saw something that seemed odd to you, no matter how insignificant it may seem please do give us a call and share what you saw.”

People asked if they saw car in Highgate or Finchley areas of north London

Police have asked people whether they saw this grey Kia Niro between Thursday, 19 August and Friday, 1 October 2021 in the Highgate and Finchley areas - Credit: Met Police

Pia Graham, Norma’s cousin said: “Our connection to Norma has suddenly been severed. No more cheery emails or funny texts from her to brighten our days. No more carefully chosen cards to commemorate anniversaries, or uplifting messages – Norma certainly had a way with words.

"The person we all loved has just gone.

“My cousin was a life-affirming, loving, kind and thoughtful 70-year-old lady who would never have left us in the lurch, and we can only imagine in nightmarish thoughts of what may have happened to her."

A man was charged with her murder in October 2021, and is currently in custody awaiting trial.

