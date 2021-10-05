Murder charge in connection with missing Highgate woman, 70

Published: 8:31 AM October 5, 2021

Norma Girolami was reported missing to police on September 20 - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with murdering an elderly woman missing from Highgate.

Detectives probing the disappearance of 70-year-old Norma Girolami have charged Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, of Sparsholt Road, Crouch Hill with murder.

Kaygusuz, who is also accused of two counts of theft, will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (October 5).

Norma was reported missing to police on Monday September 20.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers have conducted searches of several addresses and contacted friends and relatives, but have not been able to find her.

A 34-year-old woman arrested in connection with the investigation has been bailed until a date later this month.