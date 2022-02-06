Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man charged after firearm aimed at police officer in Camden pursuit

Ben Lynch

Published: 10:38 AM February 6, 2022
The alleged incident took place near the junction of Mornington Crescent and Hampstead Road.

The alleged incident took place near the junction of Mornington Crescent and Hampstead Road - Credit: Google

A man has been charged after a firearm was pointed at a police officer in Camden. 

The incident occurred on the morning of February 4, when a firearm was aimed at an officer following a pursuit in Mornington Crescent, near the junction with Harrington Square and Hampstead Road. 

The firearm was later confirmed to be a carbon dioxide powered air pistol.

The Met says that Tony Adams, 46, of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, was charged on February 5 with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance. 

Met Ch Supt Roy Smith praised the actions of the officer involved, saying they were “nothing short of incredible”.  

He said: “Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often." 

Adams was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 7.

London Live News
Camden News
Hampstead News
North London News

