The alleged incident took place near the junction of Mornington Crescent and Hampstead Road - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after a fake gun was aimed at a police officer in Camden.

The Met says a solo motorcycle officer was in pursuit of a car around 7.38am this morning (Friday, February 4) after it failed to stop.

The car crashed into street furniture in Mornington Crescent near the junction with Harrington Square and Hampstead Road.

This happened in Camden this morning 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/1Oylz2aR0L — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) February 4, 2022

A man got out of the vehicle and was challenged by the pursuing officer, who drew his Taser.

The man pulled from his waistband what appeared to be a black firearm but dropped it, before quickly picking it back up and pointing it directly at the policeman.

The officer discharged the Taser and detained the man, who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

A Met spokesperson said: "He has been taken to hospital prior to going into police custody.

"The item has been seized for examination and at this early stage it is thought to be a replica."

The policeman was unharmed and were no reported injuries to any members of the public.

Firearms officers were called in due to the nature of the incident and police remain at the scene.

Met Ch Supt Roy Smith said: "We are aware of a video circulating online and can assure the public we are taking care of the officer's welfare.

"His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible.

"He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect.

"Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often."