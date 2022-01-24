Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Maida Vale deaths
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of two people in Maida Vale.
The Metropolitan Police was called at 9.01am this morning - January 24 - to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road.
Members of the public reportedly tried to intervene and stop the attack, which officers say happened in broad daylight.
Police confirmed a 43-year-old woman was found with stab injuries, while a 41-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene; next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police are not aware of any links between the suspect and victims; however, at this stage it's believed the two deceased were known to each other.
Enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of what has been described as a "terrible incident".
Most Read
- 1 'We're proud of what we do': Kossoffs celebrates six months in Kentish Town
- 2 Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'
- 3 Seven Sisters stabbing: Three jailed over Green Lanes gang killing
- 4 The most expensive homes sold in Haringey in November 2021
- 5 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
- 6 Muswell Hill service ‘disgraceful’ as Royal Mail crisis continues
- 7 'The joy of addiction is when you are free of it,' says Hampstead author
- 8 Hampstead, Highgate and Muswell Hill constituency changes consultation
- 9 Ex-manager admits defrauding Paddington Sports Club
- 10 Covid patients in north London hospitals with Plan B rules set to lift
Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood, of the Met’s specialist crime command, lamented that something like this could happen "in broad daylight on a busy London street".
Commending the members of the public who "bravely tried to intervene", he confirmed the Met is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Det Ch Insp Eastwood added: "A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place.
"A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone to make contact with us.
"Any information could be vital in helping us understand why this dreadful incident happened.”
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1496/24JAN
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.