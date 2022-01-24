A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following two deaths in Maida Vale this morning (January 24) - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of two people in Maida Vale.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 9.01am this morning - January 24 - to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road.

Members of the public reportedly tried to intervene and stop the attack, which officers say happened in broad daylight.

Police confirmed a 43-year-old woman was found with stab injuries, while a 41-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene; next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are not aware of any links between the suspect and victims; however, at this stage it's believed the two deceased were known to each other.

Enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of what has been described as a "terrible incident".

Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood, of the Met’s specialist crime command, lamented that something like this could happen "in broad daylight on a busy London street".

Commending the members of the public who "bravely tried to intervene", he confirmed the Met is not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Eastwood added: "A team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and I would ask the public to avoid speculating on what may have happened while these initial enquiries take place.

"A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone to make contact with us.

"Any information could be vital in helping us understand why this dreadful incident happened.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1496/24JAN

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.