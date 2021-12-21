Kentish Town alleged terrorist pleads not guilty to Sir David Amess murder

Sir David Amess MP, who represented Southend West, was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh on Sea on October 15 - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

An alleged terrorist from Kentish Town has denied fatally stabbing Sir David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15.

It is alleged that at the meeting, he produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Sir David.

The veteran MP – who was from Plaistow, Newham and served as a councillor in Redbridge in 1980s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September 28 this year.

A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Ali Harbi Ali appearing at the Old Bailey in London by video link from HMP Belmarsh in October - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament. He made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.

The defendant entered not guilty pleas at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (December 21).

A provisional trial date of March 7 has been pushed back to March 21.

Ali was remanded into custody.