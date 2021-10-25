Sir David Amess murder: Defendant set for trial next year

Published: 11:14 AM October 25, 2021

The man charged with the murder of Sir David Amess could be trialled in March next year.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey for the first time on Friday by video-link from high security Belmarsh prison accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt and sat at a desk, lifted up his face mask to confirm his name and date of birth, during the brief hearing.

Ali was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murdering Sir David, 69, last Friday and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September this year.

Mr Justice Sweeney said a preliminary hearing would take place on November 5 at the same court. He said a provisional trial date had been identified for March 7 next year.

Ali’s barrister Kevin Toomey made no application for bail and the defendant was remanded into custody.

Additional reporting by PA Media.