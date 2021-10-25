Sir David Amess murder: Defendant set for trial next year
- Credit: PA
The man charged with the murder of Sir David Amess could be trialled in March next year.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey for the first time on Friday by video-link from high security Belmarsh prison accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt and sat at a desk, lifted up his face mask to confirm his name and date of birth, during the brief hearing.
Ali was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murdering Sir David, 69, last Friday and preparing acts of terrorism between May 1, 2019 and September this year.
Mr Justice Sweeney said a preliminary hearing would take place on November 5 at the same court. He said a provisional trial date had been identified for March 7 next year.
You may also want to watch:
Ali’s barrister Kevin Toomey made no application for bail and the defendant was remanded into custody.
Additional reporting by PA Media.
Most Read
- 1 'From Archway to Selfridges… The Toy Project'
- 2 Golders Green Hippodrome sold as Islamic centre plan abandoned
- 3 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
- 4 Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley
- 5 Richard Ratcliffe on hunger strike over government failure to secure Nazanin's release
- 6 Lockdown landscape artist changes job to paint full time
- 7 Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike
- 8 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
- 9 Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley
- 10 Hampstead Miss Universe GB finalist champions mixed-heritage representation