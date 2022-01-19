Drugs offences down in Haringey and Camden in 2021

While overall recorded drugs offences dropped in London, Camden and Haringey both recorded record lows - Credit: MPS

Haringey reported its lowest number of recorded possession of drugs offences in 2021 after a bumper year in 2020.

According to the Met crime dashboard, 968 instances of the offence were recorded in 2021, down from 1,695 in 2020 and 1,499 in 2019.

The previous low was in 2014, with 1,048 instances, more than 8% higher than 2021’s figures.

The difference in the number of these crimes recorded drove the borough’s lowest year for overall drugs offences as well, its 2021 total of 1,141 beating the 1,189 in 2014.

The dashboard displays data from April 2012, making 2013 the first full-year of reporting.

Overall drug offences, which include not just possession of drugs but also trafficking, were also down in neighbouring Camden.

The dashboard shows 1,317 offences in 2021, 1,193 of those being possession, just beating the previous low of 1,332 in 2017.

Barnet, while recording less overall offences (1,066) than in 2020 (1,205), failed to achieve the same feat, with a record low in 2018 of 710.

When looking at London as a whole, overall drugs offences were also down on 2020, yet again did not secure the record lows of both Camden and Haringey.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "We know that drug supply and violence on our streets are inextricably linked. Those involved cause misery to our communities, and we remain dedicated to bringing them before the courts.

"Activity to tackle violent crime in London has long been a priority for the Metropolitan Police, and it will continue to be for the coming years."

More recently, police discovered what they believe to be the “largest ever” cannabis farm to be busted in Haringey.

Located at a commercial warehouse in Munro Drive, off Cline Road, the farm was raided after witnesses reported seeing several men jump over a fence and flee.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told the Ham&High that, while they couldn’t confirm it was the largest ever, the size of the cannabis farm was uncommon.

They said: "We don’t tend to give our numbers of plants, but it’s approximately 1,000.

"A find that large is fairly rare, but isn’t unheard of."