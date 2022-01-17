The commercial unit in Cline Road, Haringey, where police busted a cannabis farm - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

About a thousand cannabis plants were seized after police raided a cannabis factory in Bounds Green on Friday afternoon.

Rumoured to be the "largest ever" haul in Haringey, officers discovered the plants at a cannabis farm located in a commercial warehouse in Munro Drive, off Cline Road.

Police had raided the property just after 3.30pm on January 14, after which witnesses reported seeing several men break through the conifer trees that line the industrial estate further up the road in Hillside Gardens to jump over the fence and flee.

One claimed a police officer subsequently told them the cannabis farm was the "largest ever raided by police in Haringey".

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard could not confirm whether that was true.

They told the Ham&High: "We don’t tend to give our numbers of plants, but it’s approximately 1,000.

"A find that large is fairly rare, but isn’t unheard of."

Police said they had been called on Friday afternoon "after a quantity of cannabis plants were discovered at a commercial property".

The commercial unit in Cline Road, Haringey, where police busted a cannabis farm - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

No arrests have been made.

During a seizure in Rainham last month, more than 1,000 cannabis plants were found with an estimated street value of £1m.

At the time, Det Sgt Owen Morgan said: "A seizure of this magnitude will undoubtedly have an impact on drugs supply on London’s streets."