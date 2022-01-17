'Large cannabis factory’ discovered on Frobisher Road

A male has been charged after MPS Haringey discovered the Frobisher Road cannabis factory - Credit: MPS Haringey

MPS Haringey has charged a male with drugs production offences after discovering a "large cannabis factory" in a property in Frobisher Road, near Hornsey station.

The police force tweeted the news on Saturday morning (January 15), alongside images of multiple cannabis plants being grown indoors.

The discovery was made by MPS Haringey’s Project Taipan, an initiative launched in July 2020 with the goal of tackling drugs and their supply.

In its tweet, the police said: “Project Taipan attended an address in Frobisher Rd N8 due to reports of Drugs Supply and ASB. A large Cannabis Factory was found inside. A male was arrested and charged with Drugs Production Offences.”

Police also seized an estimated one thousand cannabis plants on Friday (January 14) from a commercial warehouse in Munro Drive, off Cline Road, in what is rumoured to be the “largest ever haul” in Haringey.

MPS Haringey has been contacted for comment.