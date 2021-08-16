Estate shooting ‘shocking act of violence’, says council leader

Published: 4:26 PM August 16, 2021

Camden Council’s leader has described the borough’s “distress” after a shooting left four people in hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses after they say five males “indiscriminately discharged" a firearm at a barbecue in Clarence Gardens on the Regents Park Estate on Saturday (August 14) around 10pm.

Cllr Georgia Gould, the leader of the local authority, said: “We are incredibly distressed that this shocking act of violence happened in our Camden community and it is deeply sad that four people are in hospital. My thoughts are with them, their family and friends.”

Having visited Clarence Gardens on Sunday with Cllr Nadia Shah, the council’s cabinet member for community safety, the town hall leader called residents on the Regents Park Estate a “diverse and tightknit community of families and young people”.

Cllr Gould added: “I know many residents may have concerns about their safety after the events of Saturday night and I, Cllr Shah and the council will do all we can, working with the police, to provide comfort and assurance in the days and weeks ahead.”

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould - Credit: Camden Council

The local authority says the barbecue was an unlicensed event that did not have permission from the council. It said it was in regular contact with the police, who oversaw the response on the day and is now in charge of the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

The four people recovering from the shooting are a 19-year-old woman; a 17 year-old woman; a 28-year-old man; and a 73-year-old woman. There have been no arrests.

DS Val John-Baptiste, of the Met's Specialist Crime North, said: “I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.

“We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Clarence Gardens - Credit: Google

Anyone with footage of the incident and/or any information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.