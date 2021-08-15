Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue

Published: 4:48 PM August 15, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM August 15, 2021

Up to five males entered a communal area in Camden and fired shots "indiscriminately" into a crowd, according to police.

The Met is appealing for witnesses after the incident 10.10pm on Saturday night (August 14).

A large crowd was attending a barbecue in a public area in Clarence Gardens, near Regent's Park, NW1, when up to five unknown males arrived and indiscriminately discharged a firearm.

Four people are recovering in a local hospital and their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

They are a 19-year-old woman; a 17 year-old woman; a 28-year-old man and a 73 year-old woman.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests.

DS Val John-Baptiste, of the Met's Specialist Crime North, said: “I need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1.

“We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us. We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Police appeal to anyone with footage of the incident and or any information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.